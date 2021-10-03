After a one-year hiatus due to the deadly COVID-19 virus, the South Haven Speakers Series will resume in-person presentations in October with a presentation about Michigan’s business climate during the pandemic.
The first in-person session will feature Kelley Root, executive editor of Crain’s Detroit Business. She will address the impact of the pandemic on businesses across the state through stories and data.
Her lecture will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7 in the renovated community room at the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven.
Root joined Crain’s Detroit Business in March of 2020 after working at The Detroit News for 16 years, most recently as managing editor. Prior to her time in Detroit, she was a reporter and assistant city editor for The Grand Rapids Press. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Michigan State University where she served as editor-in-chief of The State News.
The presentation will be followed by time for the audience to ask questions of the speaker.
Admission to the presentation is $10 at the door. Students, educators, and clergy are admitted free. Hearing loop technology is available in the Community Room.
The South Haven Speakers Series is in its seventh year. The Board of Directors is composed of South Haven area residents and led by President Mark Odland. The Series strives to present speakers who address issues, innovations, and ideas shaping the lives of area residents.
The next Speakers Series event will be Thursday, Oct. 28 when Hope College political science professor Joel Toppen speaks on the topic, “What Went Wrong in Afghanistan?”
For more information about the South Haven Speakers Series, or to make a donation to this 501c3 non-profit organization, visit www.SouthHavenSpeakersSeries.org.