Domestic mediation training to be online
Citizens Mediation Service will offer an online domestic mediation training class on June 28-30 and July 1-2.
The training is approved by the State Court Administrative Office to fulfill the mediation training requirements for Dispute Resolution Centers in Michigan. The training includes eight hours of domestic violence screening protocols.
Participants will: develop essential facilitation skills, learn to engage in strategic negotiation, examine theories and types of mediation, dive into ethical issues related to the mediator’s role, and role play the mediation experience.
Topics will include: parenting time and custody, support, division of debts, decisions relating to child care, and divorce.
To reserve a place, or for more information, call 982-7898 or email jenny@citizensmediation.org.
Brian Pappas, the assistant vice president of academic affairs at Eastern Michigan University, will lead the class.
The cost to participate is $200, though it’s negotiable with a volunteer commitment.
Bangor High School Class of 1970
The Bangor High School Class of 1970 will host a 50+1 year class reunion this summer after the pandemic delayed a get-together last year.
The reunion will include golfing, a wine tour and tasting, and dinner on Aug. 6.
Activities on Aug. 7 will include free tours of the high school and the Bangor Historical Society museum, a social hour from 6-7 p.m., and a 7 p.m. dinner at The Bangor Elevator. Cost for dinner is $20.
For more information, or to RSVP, contact Steve Smith at smithrs@purdue.edu; 612 Price St., St. Joseph, MI 49085; or 765-543-4734.
Hartford Lions Club kicks off concert series
HARTFORD — The Hartford Lions Club kicked off its annual Concerts in the Park series this month.
The free weekly concerts will start at 7 p.m. in Ely Park, 216 N. Maple St. Free popcorn will be available.
Future acts set for the series are: Park Avenue Band, June 24; Jimmy & the Mortals, July 1; Jared Knox, July 8; PastTime, July 15; Van Dyke Revue, July 22; Jim Dudley (Elvis tribute), July 29; Lake Effect Jazz Big Band, Aug. 5; Diane and Lisa, Aug. 12; Mike Cortson, Aug. 19; and Blue Shoes Jazz, Aug. 26.
For more information, visit the Lions Club’s Facebook page.