BANGOR — As Memorial Day nears, one small town in Van Buren County is honoring military veterans in a big way.
Bangor city leaders and volunteers have worked for the past three years to create a new veteran's memorial in Arlington Cemetery.
On May 15, during a special ceremony attended by state lawmakers, city officials, military personnel and Bangor native and Medal of Honor recipient Jim McCloughan, the memorial was dedicated to veterans past and present.
State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, was one o the guest speakers.
“I'm honored to speak at the dedication of the new veterans memorial,” he said. “God bless our veterans. To understand where we are going as a country, we must first remember where we have been.
The memorial's focal point is a cannon ball monument that was restored. The monument is surrounded with a tall flag pole flying three flags. Other flags also mark off the site.
Also participating in the ceremony were members of the South Haven and Bangor American Legions, Lest We Forget, Civil War re-enactors and the Kalamazoo Pipe Band. Several area religious leaders led the program, which also included remarks from Mayor Darren Williams and Bangor Cemetery Committee member and Mayor Pro Tem Lynne Farmer, who helped spearhead the memorial project.
The desire to honor military veterans doesn't stop at Arlington Cemetery, however.
People driving along M-43 through downtown Bangor will notice banners honoring Civil War, World War I and World War II veterans. Later the banners will be changed out to honor veterans who have served in other wars, such as as the Korean and Vietnam wars.