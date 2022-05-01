State House and Senate races are set as 18 candidates met Tuesday’s filing deadline for Michigan’s August primary election. The field includes four incumbents and 14 challengers.
Candidates had to file by 4 p.m. this past Tuesday to be on the primary ballots for their party in August.
Incumbent state Sen. Kim LaSata will try to hang onto a Senate seat by changing addresses. Following the redistricting in state boundaries, she was positioned in the 20th District. However, LaSata moved her primary residence to another part of Berrien County to run in the 17th District. The change was seen as a way to avoid conflict with another incumbent senator in the 20th District.
LaSata, R-Niles, will face challenger Jonathan Lindsey, R-Bronson, in the Aug. 2 primary election for a four-year term in the 17th District. The winner will face Scott Rex Starr, D-Coldwater, in the Nov. 8 general election.
All three candidates paid the $100 filing fee rather than gathering nominating petition signatures to get their names on the ballot.
The 17th District includes the southern part of Berrien County, all of Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties and parts of Calhoun, Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
For the 20th District, incumbent state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, faces two challengers in the August primary. Kaleb M. Hudson, R-Grand Rapids, and Austin Kreutz, R-Allegan, will square off with Nesbitt in the newly drawn 20th District.
The winner of the primary will face Kim Jorgensen Gane, D-Benton Harbor, in the November general election.
All four candidates paid the $100 filing fee rather than gathering petition signatures.
The 20th District encompasses all of Van Buren County, except for Antwerp Township and the Village of Mattawan; the top half of Berrien County, which includes St. Joseph and Benton Harbor; most of Allegan County, except for areas surrounding Holland, Plainwell and Otsego; and a small portion of Kent County that includes Byron and Gaines townships, along with Byron Center in southern Kent County.
House candidates
Two Democrats and three Republicans will compete for the 38th state House District.
The five candidates, all of whom paid the filing fee instead of gathering petition signatures, are Joey Andrews, D-St. Joseph; Annie Brown, D-South Haven; George Steven Lucas, R-Harbert; Troy Rolling, R-Benton Harbor; and Kevin Whiteford, R-South Haven.
One Democrat and one Republican will move on to the November general election. Incumbent state Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, could not run for reelection due to term limits.
That district includes parts of Berrien, Van Buren and Allegan counties. It hugs about 75 miles of the Lake Michigan Shoreline from the Indiana state line through Berrien County to north of Douglas in Allegan County. The new district created as part of Michigan’s Citizens Redistricting Committee’s plan for voting districts also includes part of Van Buren County.
In the newly drawn 37th state House District, incumbent state Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, will face J.D. Haughey, R-Three Oaks, in the August primary. The winner will get Naomi Ludman, D-Dowagiac, in the November general election. All three candidates paid the $100 filing fee.
The district includes southeastern Berrien County and western Cass County.
In the 39th state House District, which includes most of Van Buren County and parts of Berrien and Allegan Counties. Incumbent state Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Coloma, is being challenged by Matt Nilson, R-Harford, with the winner squaring off in November against Jared Polonowski, D-Otsego.