Two South Haven area women are among InterCare Community Health Network’s first class of medical assistant apprentices who will soon be completing a 12-month program that combines paid, on-the-job training with online classes that will enable them to take an exam to become certified clinical medial assistants.
Ana Vazquez of Bloomingdale and Brenda Parada of Pullman were among six other medical assistant apprentices who were recognized in a graduation ceremony, Sept. 15 at First Congregational Church in South Haven. The other graduates are Brielle Gibson, Daisy Mireles, Maria Palacios, Quenetta Parker, Tammicia Reid and Krissy Thomas.
“We’re proud of our graduates and we’re excited to celebrate them,” said Velma Hendershott, InterCare’s president and CEO, in a news release. “Their growth and new contributions will help us on our mission to improve the health of our communities.”
Once the graduates pass the certification exam, they will work in one of InterCare’s clinics in Bangor, Benton Harbor, Eau Claire, Holland or Pullman.
Medical assistants are skilled healthcare professionals who help medical providers (doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants) in clinics. They take vital signs, draw and prepare blood samples, perform EKGs, assist providers with procedures, enter data in the patient’s medical record and have other duties.
The MA Apprentice program offers training for well-paid jobs, fills needed positions in the clinics and provides opportunities for InterCare employees and community members to advance their careers, according to Hendershott.
The Medical Assistant Apprenticeship program at InterCare was developed in partnership with the Glocal Institute. Other educational initiatives at InterCare include a Dental Assistant Apprenticeship program and a partnership with A. T. Still University for physician assistant clinical rotations.
“Many healthcare organizations are having challenges with filling their open positions,” said David Burgess, communication and marketing specialist for InterCare. “The Medical Assistant Apprentice program provides a new source to fill needed openings, but it also gives InterCare employees and community members an opportunity to advance their careers and better support their families with higher-paying jobs. And finally, it benefits the communities we serve. We think it is a win-win-win opportunity.”
InterCare provides medical, dental and behavioral health services at community health centers in Bangor, Benton Harbor, Eau Claire, Holland, and Pullman, as well as the Benton Harbor Women’s Health Center, the Benton Harbor Student Health Center, an extensive outreach program for migrant workers and nine WIC program sites.