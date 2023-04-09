EAU CLAIRE — Every year, thousands of migrant farmworkers plant, tend and harvest Michigan crops.
Of those 17,000 workers, anywhere between 13,000 to 15,000 work in Southwest Michigan.
InterCare Community Health Network was founded in 1972 to provide health care to migrant workers, and more than 50 years later, its staff is preparing for yet another season.
Ryan Grinnell, InterCare director of operations, said the agricultural season has historically spanned from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but can now last as long as early May to late October. Workers will come with H-2A visas, meant for temporary agricultural work.
In January and February, Aracely Nerio, lead clinic and outreach nurse, began preparing for this patient population, paging through old processes, connecting with other partners and adding on staff.
There are 424 licensed migrant labor housing camps in Berrien, Van Buren, Allegan and Ottawa counties, Grinnell said, which is the main InterCare service area. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development inspects and regulates these camps.
To accommodate this new patient population, InterCare opens its Eau Claire clinic earlier and closes it later, so workers can access their services. The outreach team also gets together at about 5:30 p.m., deploys teams to multiple camps and spends the evening setting up shop.
Oftentimes, the outreach teams are there until dark, providing what they call “whole-person care,” health and social services, until 10 p.m.
“We do nurse assessments. We talk about social needs, if they need anything, clothing, food,” said Nerio.
Blankets are usually needed, Nerio said, as many migrant workers aren’t used to chilly Michigan nights.
In 2022, InterCare’s outreach team had 5,000 encounters or patient interactions during the peak agricultural season. That calendar year, the community health clinic served about 8,700 unique farmworkers.
Given the physical labor farm work requires, many migrant workers report back pain. Allergies from pollen or dust are also a common complaint, Nerio said. Within special patient populations like this one, common ailments like hypertension and diabetes are often exacerbated.
“We tried to reflect as much of the comprehensive services that are available within the four walls, in a brick-and-mortar clinic out in the field,” Grinnell said. “Our medical van, our mobile clinic is intended to really be a clinic on wheels.”
Local schools, health departments, the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency and the Migrant Resource Council partner with InterCare to provide services.
Established trust
Because InterCare has been a regular presence in these migrant camps for the last 50 years, Nerio said the clinic has built up trust with the farmworkers and the growers who employ them.
“We’ve been here long enough that we have patients that have parents who were here before, and we’re known as the migrant clinic,” she said.
Nerio herself has worked on the outreach team for 20 years, and the core of the team has remained fairly constant, helping build that familiarity. Familiar faces will assure new migrant workers that InterCare is there to help. Growers have already started calling InterCare, asking if they can come to farmworker orientation, Nerio said.
InterCare also tries to hire people who were either migrant workers themselves or were children of migrant workers, which Grinnell said helps build trust.
The pandemic threatened these bonds. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration tightly regulated who was allowed into migrant camps during the pandemic, Grinnell said, so in the 2020 season the clinic’s relationships were strained.
Demand for COVID-related services – testing, vaccines, treatments – became the bulk of the outreach team’s work. In 2021-22, InterCare had to reforge connections with both growers and their employees and to revert back to some of its “normal” health care services.
InterCare does bring on seasonal employees to assist them with this new patient population, especially interpreters, administrators and drivers.
However, staffing is a major concern. InterCare is a community health center, which by federal statute, means they’re located in places with a shortage of health care providers. The tight labor market following the pandemic has only worsened the issue.
“It has always been a problem, and then we poured diesel fuel on it,” Grinnell said in reference to staffing.
Bilingual nurses and medical assistants are particularly scarce. Grinnell said hiring them is akin to finding a unicorn.
Most Southwest Michigan residents will only directly interact with migrant workers at the grocery store. Once a week, farmworkers get an hour or two to shop at Walmart or Meijer, and Nerio said they’ll be driven there in a school bus.
“They’re more than happy to do the job that they’re doing, because nobody else is doing it,” Nerio said. “We just need to be able to respect what they do.”
The living conditions are difficult. The work is hard. Both Grinnell and Nerio encouraged people to treat migrant workers with respect and acknowledge their contributions.
“We count on farmworkers at least three to five times a day, and most people don’t even think about it. It’s invisible to them,” Grinnell said.