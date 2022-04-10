Three real-estate agents have joined the staff at Jaqua Realtors’ South Haven office.
Amanda Soukup, Mark Young and Cheri Rehfeld are beginning to work with Jaqua this month.
“Mark, Amanda and Cheri have a fantastic reputation of offering quality service to their clients and we are excited they are joining our team and will strengthen our presence in the region,” said Dan Jaqua, president of Kalamazoo-based Jaqua Realtors, whose South Haven office is located at 513 Broadway Ave.
All three real-estate agents are well-acquainted with the South Haven area and have served as agents at other real-estate companies, most recently Coldwell-Banker Weber Seiler Real Estate.
The three real-estate agents have also lived in the South Haven area for more than 30 years and have been active in a variety of organizations and non-profit boards.
“We look forward to using all the tools and resources offered by Jaqua,” Soukup. said.
“Customer service has always been at the forefront of our business,” Young said. “We are planning some exciting things for our current and prospective clients.”