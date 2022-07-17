Mike Dubbink of South Haven has joined Jaqua Realtors in South Haven as its newest real estate sales associate.
In addition to his role as a real estate associate, Dubbink is employed as a school teacher for South Haven Public Schools and is a former youth director of Hope Church in South Haven. He has been involved in a number of South Haven area organizations, coaching, and says he enjoys advocating for youth in the community. He also has established a community donation program where a charity of the real estate client’s choice receives a donation at closing.
“I’m very excited about the give back and having the clients play an active role in choosing their charity.” Dubbink said.