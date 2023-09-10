Jazz enthusiasts will converge in downtown South Haven Sept. Friday-Saturday, 15-16 for the annual South Haven Jazz Festival.
Started by Foundry Hall music cultural organization and led by jazz enthusiast Larry Brown of South Haven, this year’s lineup includes eight different groups from throughout Michigan, Chicago, Indianapolis, and even Los Angeles.
“We are getting more calls from jazz groups as the word spreads about our festival,” Brown said. “However, we still want to give our local jazz musicians a place to play, too. So we are now starting to mix regional and local groups plus mixing new jazz acts in with out regulars.”
New groups this year include Ted Alan and The Underprivileged, The Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra and Pavel and Direct Contact, a Latin Jazz group.
The highlight of the festival – which is free for people to attend – will be Grammy winning bassist and composer John Clayton of Los Angeles, Calif. Clayton will be performing with the Lake Effect Jazz Band of Southwest Michigan on Saturday evening and will also conduct a master class earlier in the day at 1 p.m., free of charge, at South Haven High School’s Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St.
“He will be sharing his wisdom and experience with the attendees on how to improve their musical skills at all levels,” Brown said.
The Jazz Festival will take place at Dyckman Park and the downtown pavilion in South Haven. Thanks for the generosity of sponsors, the festival is offered free of charge.
“We have support from the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation, South Haven Visitors Bureau, Cogdal Vineyards, Foundry Hall, Harbor Light Brewery, Jaqua Realtors, Wolverine Hardware, City of South Haven, 63rd Street Piano Tuning along with a number of individuals,” Brown said. “Let’s face it. Without sponsors, there would be no Jazz Festival.”
A schedule follows: Fri. Sept. 15
5 p.m.: Ted Alan and the Underprivileged
6 p.m.: Jim Cooper and the Jazz Connection
7 p.m.: Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra
Saturday, Sept. 16
1 p.m.: Master class with John Clayton, Listiak Auditorium, South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St.
4 p.m.: Evidence Jazz Group
5 p.m.: Pavel & Direct Contact
6 p.m.: Edye Evans Hyde and the Terry Lower Quartet
7 p.m.: John Clayton and the Lake Effect Jazz Big Band