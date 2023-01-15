Joan Gruber passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 encircled by loved ones. She was born Aug. 5, 1934 to parents Evelyn and George Newsome in Detroit.
Joan was a devoted mother, a caring R.N., an amazing seamstress and basket-maker, and a wonderful grandmother. She raised her family in Commerce Township, and she later moved to South Haven to begin her career in nursing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant child, Karen. Joan is survived by her sister, Karen (Gene) Overholser, and children Jerry, David (Jill), Janet, Doug (Patty), and Nancy Baker (Bill). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service took place at First Congregational Church, UCC in South Haven on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Visitation began at the church at 10 a.m., followed by the 11 a.m. memorial service. Per her wishes, Joan was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, Joan requested that gifts go toward the Spina Bifida Association: www.spinabifidaassociation.org/ways-to-donate or to First Congregational Church, UCC: 651 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090 in South Haven of which she was an active member for 30+ years.
