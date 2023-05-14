Individuals who are 14-24 years old and interested in finding resources that support their goals are invited to attend the 2023 Young Adult Resource Fair later this month.
Michigan Works and other community partners are coming together to bring young adults in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties more information about education and training, according to a news release from Michigan Works.
The Resource Fair will take place at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in Benton Harbor, l127 Pipestone on Friday, May 19 from noon-4 pm. If it rains, the event will be hosted at Michigan Works, 499 West Main St. in Benton Harbor.
“There are so many great resources for young adults that live in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties,” said Vice President of Workforce of Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Ian Gordon. “By bringing community partners together and having one place to share the information with young adults, we can help individuals get going with their next steps of their life. While we can help individuals with education, training and employment, we also offer wraparound services such as access to transportation, food, childcare, and many other services for those that are eligible. This event will be especially beneficial to those that are currently not enrolled in any secondary education programming.”
There will be information available about Michigan Works young adult services, YouthBuild – Benton Harbor, Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan, Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates, and more, all in one place. There will be light refreshments and gift card giveaways happening throughout the event. For more information or to register- visit miworks.org/events.
If you’re not sure what solution will fit your needs but you’d like to learn more, email info@miworks.org, give Michigan Works! a call at (269) 927-1799, or stop into a service center near you to speak to a member of the Michigan Works! team.
Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, Van specializes in connecting individuals of all ages to education, training, and employment. We work with local businesses to find out what keeps them up at night and help them tackle the most pressing challenges they may face, including attracting and retaining talent. For more information, visit www.miworks.org.