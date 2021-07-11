BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren now has a new employment hotline to help individuals connect to local employers during a single phone call.
With many jobs open across Southwest Michigan, the Jobs NOW hotline is a call to action to get employers and employees connected, according to Michigan Works officials.
“Lot of factors have led to a labor market shortage coming out of the pandemic,” said Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works – Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “When is the best time to get back in the labor market? That time is now, when workers will have lots of choices and opportunities. If you wait, that job may be gone or filled by another candidate. As you study labor market data historically, we have found that the longer someone waits to get back into the labor market, the more difficult it will be.”
Interested job seekers in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties can call the Jobs NOW hotline (866) 604-JOBS (5627) and get connected to the team at Michigan Works to talk through experience, education, interests, and what type of work they are looking for. The Michigan Works team will then connect the candidate to a local employer in their desired industry and location to determine if the candidate is a good fit for the employer.
“Our team is here to help individuals get back to work. This hotline has been specifically designed to be an efficient way for individuals to find work and for employers to find the best fit for their company,” Brewer said. “While nothing can replace in-person hiring, this will be a great way for employers to find talent and for our local job seekers to find work at the click of a button.”
The Jobs NOW hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Employers looking to be involved with the Jobs NOW hotline at no cost should contact Berrien County Business Account Manager Paul Brohman at BrohmanP@miworks.org or Cass and Van Buren County Business Account Manager, Mark O’Reilly at OreillyM@miworks.org.