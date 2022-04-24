A South Haven police K-9 helped locate a key piece of evidence that led to last week’s arrest of a South Bend man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Police responded at 5:15 a.m., Monday, April 18, to a 911 call from a woman reporting her ex-boyfriend was breaking into her South Haven residence and had a gun.
The 36-year-old suspect fled in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. However, they were able to apprehend him after a brief vehicle pursuit.
But when officers searched for his gun, the suspect was not in possession of it. Police then brought in K-9 Ryker and his handler, Officer Kevin VanBrussel, who began searching a 2-mile area from where the suspect had been found and was able to find a loaded pistol in a ditch after the suspect threw it from his vehicle during the pursuit.
Police arrested the man for first-degree armed home invasion and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in Van Buren County jail pending arraignment.
“The recovery of this gun is not only significant from an evidentiary standpoint, but also from a safety standpoint for the community,” South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said in a news release.