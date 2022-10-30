A covered wooden bridge that has become a focal point along the Kal-Haven Heritage Trail could become a thing of the past when work begins to renovate 17 miles of the trail.
Earlier this year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources received $5 million in funding this past summer through the Building Michigan Together Plan to resurface the western portion of the trail from South Haven to Bloomingdale.
Part of those plans would lead to the widening and resurfacing of the trail, along with the replacement of three bridge structures – including the Donald F. Nichols covered bridge, near the South Haven trailhead.
The possibility of the demolition of the 108-foot-long covered footbridge over the Black River has worried some area residents, including Scott Reinert, former director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Over the years, Reinert has led efforts to expand outdoor recreational trails throughout the South Haven area; efforts which led to the town being designated two years ago as one of the state’s first Pure Michigan Trail Towns.
“We feel strongly that the covered bridge is an icon for our community similar to the lighthouse,” Reinert said. “In fact, the bridge is featured on the cover of the current Pure Michigan fall travel guide.”
A DNR spokesperson confirmed plans still call for the replacement of the three bridges that date back to the late 1800s, when the Kalamazoo & South Haven Railroad Co. ran a line between the two towns to transport passengers and goods. The rail corridor was abandoned in 1971 by Penn Central Railroad, said Jill Sell, Southwest Michigan trail specialist for the DNR.
“The bridges can no longer safely support the weight of vehicles and equipment that we utilize to maintain the trail,” Sell said. “The superstructures of the bridges are original to when this corridor was used as a railroad.”
To underscore concerns regarding the covered bridge, the DNR closed it for a week in October 2021 to perform inspection and maintenance work.
Working with the DNR
Although it is certain the bridges will be replaced as part of the $5 million project, Sell said no final decisions have been made for the design of a new bridge.
“DNR staff and engineers are evaluating several options,” she said.
Reinert said he hopes to have more discussions with the DNR to come up with ways to possibly preserve the covered bridge.
“We’ve got some interactions planned with the DNR in the coming week to discuss this and, hopefully, alternatives,” Reinert said. “We hope they will be responsive to see if renovations can be made to the current bridge versus replacing it with something modern.”
Jeff Green, interim chair of the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail, also remains optimistic.
“We believe that if the problem is one of money ... the earlier we know what the costs would be to retain that beloved icon, the sooner we can get the community organized to raise the funds required to keep it in place, give it a new roof,” he said, “and some much-needed love and care so that it can be done as part of the overall resurfacing project.”
A timeframe is unknown, but Sell said the $5 million awarded for the project needs to be spent by the end of 2026 – with the DNR overseeing the improvements.
Funding for the Kal-Haven Trail upgrade is being made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan, a $4.8 billion infrastructure package signed in March.
The Kal-Haven Trail project marks the first time the western half of the trail has been resurfaced since the trail was first dedicated in 1989. The trail has the distinction of being the first linear state trail to be created in Michigan. In 2015, efforts were undertaken to install more than 30 heritage markers to highlight the history of the towns and people, who once lived along the trail.