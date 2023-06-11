SOUTH HAVEN — Kevin Whiteford will once again seek the Republican nomination for District 38 in the state House of Representatives.
Whiteford announced his candidacy for the 2024 election at a Benton Township board meeting Tuesday.
Dubbed the Lakeshore District, it stretches from the Indiana state line to north of Douglas and includes most of the communities bordering Lake Michigan. Whiteford previously ran for the same seat against state Rep. Joey Andrews, D-St. Joseph. Andrews won by a voting margin of 21,757 to 20,252.
“I care about the community, I care about the people in the community, and I’m going to do what I can to make it better,” he said.
Whiteford told the board he had just come from working at the Boys & Girls Club. Having grown up in a drug house in Chicago, Whiteford said he wants to pay forward the mentorship he received as a child.
“My mentors were Catholic priests, teachers, coaches, police, which is why I’m incredibly passionate about having communities work together,” Whiteford said at the meeting.
Whiteford is a certified public accountant at Whiteford Wealth Management and a registered investing advisor. His wife, Mary Whiteford, held the seat prior to Andrews, and could not run again because of term limits.
In a Wednesday interview, he said his platform would be supporting families and communities in the district. He criticized Andrews for being too far left and said Democrat efforts to prevent the state income deduction from taking place was infuriating.
Whiteford pointed to his business experience of working with people of different political backgrounds.
“We need people that represent the middle,” he said Wednesday.
Whiteford described his candidacy as a family effort. The South Haven resident said starting his campaign early would allow him to meet more residents in the district. In 2022, Whiteford struggled to pick up votes in the Benton Harbor area, and he said he has focused on connecting with those voters in the upcoming election.