South Haven city officials had hoped the new Kids Corner playground would be completed by Memorial Day, however, several construction and supply chain issues have curtailed the opening until sometime in June.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances and unexpected challenges, we have encountered delays in the project timeline,” the city Department of Public Works stated in a news release. “Despite our best efforts and meticulous planning, certain factors beyond our control have impacted the original schedule.”
The new timeline for completion of the playground has been revised to the second week in June.
When complete, the new $550,000 structure will replace a wooden one, built in the late 1980s that over the years was deemed unsafe for youngsters. The old structure resembled a fortress and was demolished in February. It is being replaced by a new structure similar in design, but one that will incorporate a “sea monsters” theme based on input received from the community and elementary school students over the past two years.