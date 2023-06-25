The new Kids Corner park officially opened this month in South Haven with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. South Haven city officials, led by Mayor Scott Smith, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony (above) to welcome children to the park. Photos below show children enjoying the park’s amenities. Kids Corner is modeled after the original wooden playground structure which was built in the late 1980s to resemble a fortress. The new $550,000 playground, paid for in part by a grant from the Department of Natural Resources, is similar to the older one but also incorporates a “sea monsters” theme based on input received from the community and elementary school students over the past two years.
kids just wanna have fun