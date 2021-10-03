Youngsters and parents in the South Haven School District put their creativity skills to the test while getting some exercise during the recent Chalk the Walk event on the Van Buren Trail.
The Sept. 16th event, sponsored by Bronson Wellness Center, the school district and Safe Kids of Greater South Haven, included a half-mile walk along the trail and included a variety of activities to help young families celebrate a return to the new school year.
"It was a great event, and we were pleased with the turn-out," said Pam Ford, coordinator for Safe Kids of Greater South Haven, an affiliate of Bronson Wellness Center which sponsors a variety of events to promote the safety of children.
The event focused on participants walking together along a stretch of the trail and creating chalk art along the way.
Parents and children started the event at Elkenburg Park where they received goodie bags with information on first aid, walker and biker safety, sun and bug safety and fun ideas for healthy eating and exercise.
Participants then began walking along the trail where they decorated the trail with their artwork. Afterwards, they returned to the park to receive healthy snacks to eat.
"We wanted to get families out and encourage them to be active," Ford said. "We wanted to get them to enjoy the trail."
Approximately 100 people took part in the event.
"The artwork was certainly one of the best parts," Ford said.