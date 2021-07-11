BENTON HARBOR — Silver linings are starting to show in Southwest Michigan’s economy.
Five hundred more workers entered the region’s labor force since April, marking a slow – but steady – increase in participation, Kinexus Group data revealed.
“We are starting to see baby steps of improvement of people coming back to work,” said Al Pscholka, vice president of public affairs and government relations at Kinexus, during a media roundtable discussion Thursday.
There were 1,900 total workers that entered the workforce; however, seasonal gains typically include 1,400 to 1,500 workers, resulting in the 500 additional worker statistic.
The growth does not match the high demand for jobs, Pscholka said. In May 2021, employers posted 6,449 unique job postings in Southwest Michigan, which was double the pre-pandemic baseline.
Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties’ disengagement levels were lower than the rest of the state, but had a higher unemployment rate (5.7 percent) than the rest of Michigan (5-5.2 percent).
Jake Gustafson, chief operating officer for Kinexus, said this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The unemployment rate reflects people who are actively looking for work, which shows there’s more worker interest in the tri-county are to find a job.
Southwest Michigan’s labor force participation rate is down from 2.8 percent since February of 2020, while the state’s rate is down 4 percent.
In June 2019, only 50.6 percent of job postings required a high school diploma. In May 2021, 58.2 percent of job postings had similar requirements.
“It’s still a job seekers’ market out there,” Gustafson said.
The advanced manufacturing sector in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties is still 1,100 workers short, Gustafson said.
“The workforce will be coming back, but you can’t sit on your hands,” Gustafson said. “You’ve got to be engaged. If you’re an employer, this is your time to strike.”
Signs of wage growth
According to Kinexus data, median posted wages are lower than they were in December 2020. However, there are signs that they’ve grown for entry-level work, lowering the total median wage.
The number of jobs advertising wages have dramatically increased, evidence that jobs which would have never advertised wages are doing so now because of increases.
“If you are a job seeker, get in the game,” said Kinexus CEO Todd Gustafson.
Anecdotally, he said employers who were offering benefits like increased wages, retirement benefits, signing and referral bonuses and daily pay were having an easier time recruiting new talent.
These positions might not be available in a few months, the panel said.
Remote worker’s impact
Jake Gustafson said Kinexus is digging into the numbers of remote workers moving to Southwest Michigan from the Chicago-area, but the dataset is difficult to measure right now.
He said Kinexus’ data team will watch income tax filings, as census data was likely too early to measure the trend.
Gustafson said in-migration was up for just three counties in Michigan during the pandemic, one of them being Berrien County. He said he’s uncertain of the economic affect of the influx, as new residents will pay property taxes, but they likely won’t be working for Southwest Michigan-based companies.
Todd Gustafson said the migration from Chicago also depends on broadband extension efforts in the area.
Career events and expos
Kinexus recently hosted a career expo with 37 employers that produced more than 120 individuals in attendance.
Mary Morphey, manager of corporate communications at Kinexus, said they have tried virtual events, guaranteed phone interviews and more with little interest.
Several career expo participants walked away with interviews scheduled for the next day or job offers, she said.
Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works Berrien, Cass and Van Buren, said the event was successful because of the incentives offered and the activities that made it family-friendly. The event was advertised in print, social media and community spaces.
Traditional models of reaching out to employees aren’t sufficient in this job-seeker market, Brewer said.
“My message to the employer committee is that we’re here to help and are just one phone call away,” Brewer said.
Kinexus is hosting a Zoom webinar on July 29 for employers on how to attract and retain talent post-COVID. The virtual event is free.