The South Haven Ladies Golf Association is getting ready to begin its summer season.
The golf association plays every Thursday morning at Beeches Golf Club on 68th Street in South Haven. Participants can play 9 or 18 holes. It is not necessary for women to join the league. They also do not need a partner to play.
Season kick off is Thursday, May 18 at Beeches Golf Club on 68th Street in South Haven.
The kick off will be a scramble. Participants can arrive at 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. start. A catered lunch will follow. All members of the association and guests are invited to attend a meeting immediately following lunch.
To make a reservation for the kick off or for more information about the golf association, contact Rosemary Fitzer at 708-878-8147 or Kathy Campbell, 248-515-2602.