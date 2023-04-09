BENTON TOWNSHIP — As community colleges face demographic pressures, Lake Michigan College administrators say they’re trying to remain responsive to community and student needs.
For about 10 years now, higher education has sounded the alarm over smaller high school classes, said Nicole Hatter, LMC executive director of advising and financial aid.
The Associated Press reported community colleges have struggled to recruit students and retain them until they reach their career and educational goals.
LMC has felt these recruitment pressures, which Hatter said the pandemic made even worse. In the 2021-22 academic school year, the community college – with campuses in Benton Township, Niles and South Haven – began guaranteeing incoming students the college would cover any remaining costs left over after federal and state aid.
After making the guarantee, enrollment shot up for LMC.
Enrollment increased 18 percent from the fall of 2020 to the fall of 2021. A year later, President Trevor Kubatzke announced the creation of LMC Promise, which extended the program.
“This allows us to come in and bridge that gap,” Hatter said.
The college is also working to help families with the recent Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which provides additional tuition assistance for students with an expected family contribution of less than $25,000.
“Cost is definitely a concern for families more than ever,” Hatter said. “We are the most affordable option for students to start their college education, whether it’s to start their career, whether it’s for a four-year college program.”
To keep students engaged, Hatter said the school offers free tutoring, access to an adviser and counseling. Having a smaller student population and more available supports, as well as being closer to home is a way for LMC to prevent students from becoming overwhelmed.
Jennifer Shoemaker, executive director of marketing and communications, said LMC and other community colleges can act quickly when the region faces a deficit of skilled workers. She pointed to the partnerships LMC recently formed with Corewell Health to train surgical technicians.
“The skills that are needed quickly, we can train them quickly,” she said.