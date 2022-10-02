BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College trustees were given insight this past week on their future strategic planning efforts.
Campus Works, a high education consulting company, presented to trustees during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
From October to July of next year, Campus Works will help LMC host events, workshops and surveys prior to presenting a plan for board feedback and approval.
“This is building from the excellent momentum and foundation that was built from the group that helped us craft the new mission statement a couple years ago and those guiding principles,” said Doug Schaffer, vice president of advancement and community impact. “And so, this is not at all going back from ground zero.”
Board member Mary Jo Tomasini asked whether the consulting company, which is entirely virtual, would work with the college only remotely. A company representative said they would visit onsite multiple times throughout the process.
“It really changes the interactions with people, especially when you’re working on something like that,” she said.
Other items
The board also voted to approve a grant application for $75,000 from the Frederick S. Upton Foundation for LMC’s Start 2 Finish program. The program assists students who graduate from Benton Harbor Area Schools and who grew up in foster care with mentoring and other support.
Roughly 80 students are participating in Start 2 Finish this year, said Nygil Likely, vice president of student affairs at LMC.
The board voted to coordinate an advisory board for the South Haven and Niles campuses.