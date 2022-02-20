BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College announced Tuesday the creation of the LMC Promise, a free tuition program for new and returning students beginning in the fall of 2022.
The program covers tuition costs of eligible in-district students who are high school graduates through age 24. LMC President Trevor Kubatzke said the “last-dollar” program would pay the remaining tuition costs for students once other grants and scholarships have been applied.
“This is a last-dollar scholarship, so all state and federal dollars will be provided first,” Kubatzke told The Herald-Palladium on Tuesday. “We’ll help them identify all the dollars outside of the college. Then the (LMC) Foundation and the (college’s) general fund will provide support. The college has been fiscally prudent. We know we can cover it for the first four or five years.”
Kubatzke said LMC officials began brainstorming about the program a year before the pandemic. However, those plans were pushed aside like most things were in 2020.
He said the program was created to help address the unemployment rates in the area and to boost student enrollment.
“Everywhere you go, you can’t help but see ‘help wanted’ signs,” he said. “Most colleges are seeing a decrease in enrollment, so we wanted to do something to spark enrollment. We know a lot of students after high school take that first job without going to college. Getting those students back into the door when they thought college wasn’t sensible is big. ... We see ourselves as a catalyst for this community.”
The college created the LMC Promise following the success of its one-year, free tuition pilot program for the 2021-22 academic year. That program was created to help students with the added financial burden caused by the pandemic.
“We started talking about how to help our students get back to campus,” LMC Vice President of Student Affairs Nygil Likely said in a news release. “Our initial goal was to help ease the burden for our existing students, but what we saw in our enrollment numbers proved that the program also made a significant impact for new students, as well as students looking to complete unfinished degrees.”
LMC saw an 18 percent increase in enrollment from the Fall 2020 to Fall 2021 semester, which totaled 3,335 students. Similarly, for the Spring 2022 semester – which began Jan. 10 – LMC has seen a 13 percent increase from the Spring 2021 semester with 2,890 students.
“Last summer, we did a one-year pilot to figure out the inner workings of something like this,” Kubatzke said. “It allowed us to see what a free tuition program could be.”
Eligibility
There’s no separate application for the LMC Promise, as students who apply to LMC who meet all the criteria will be considered for the program by the college.
With the LMC Promise, tuition will be free for new and returning students who:
Submit an LMC admissions application
Age 24 or younger
U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen
Residents of LMC’s district
Earned a high school diploma from an in-district high school
An in-district home school graduate
An in-district resident with a high school equivalency
Completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
Family’s adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less
Pursuing a financial-aid eligible degree or certificate at LMC
Do not have an associate or bachelor’s degree
“We added more criteria to this than the previous one,” Kubatzke said. “The biggest difference is the adjusted family income of $75,000. We feel very comfortable that we are a very cost-effective college and that is a bar that is appropriate.”
Kubatzke said LMC plans to use some of its endowed funds to offset some of the last-dollar program’s funding. The LMC Foundation will fund the balance through existing scholarship dollars and other money raised. However, the LMC Promise does not cover additional costs such as books or housing.
The LMC Promise was created to meet the needs of local employers and underemployed workers by providing a pathway for education and training, Kubatzke said. Industry leaders said the impact of this program will not only help them meet the employee shortage, but ensure a future skilled workforce in industries, such as health care and manufacturing.
“The world of work is changing, our demographics are shifting, and our region needs a higher-level ecosystem for creating new opportunities,” Kinexus Group President and CEO Todd Gustafson said in the release. “We applaud Lake Michigan College for showing the vision and foresight and leading all of higher education into a new era.”
The influence
The program was also designed to meet the funding gap between high school graduation and eligibility for the Michigan Reconnect program at age 25.
Michigan’s Futures for Frontliners and Reconnect programs sparked the idea for the LMC Promise, Kubatzke said.
While Frontliners was a short-term, stop-gap initiative to help frontline workers achieve their educational goals, the Michigan Reconnect program continues to offer free community college tuition for students who are age 25 or older, if they have a high school diploma or equivalent and haven’t already graduated from college.
In a prepared statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the LMC Promise would put Michiganders on tuition-free paths to jobs.
“Thanks to bold programs like the LMC Promise, Michigan Reconnect, and Futures for Frontliners, all of which help Michiganders attain higher education or skills training, we will continue driving toward Michigan’s Sixty by 30 goal to have 60 percent of the working age population have a postsecondary degree or skills training by 2030,” Whitmer said in the release. “Since I took office, we’ve moved that rate up 4 percent to 49 percent and I am confident that we will continue building on our economic momentum and putting Michiganders first so every family in every community can thrive.”
For more information, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/promise.