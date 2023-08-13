BENTON TOWNSHIP — Voters in Southwest Michigan overwhelmingly approved a millage renewal request for Lake Michigan College in Tuesday’s primary election, Aug. 8.
The millage will continue to help fund LMC’s training programs and be capped at 0.8804 mills for 20 years, through 2043.
The LMC voting district encompasses the counties of Berrien and parts of Van Buren (Covert and South Haven school districts); and Casco Township north of South Haven in Allegan County.
As vote totals trickled in late Tuesday night, college officials said they were pleased the vote appeared to be going their way. By early Wednesday morning, the optimism turned into appreciation.
“The successful passage of the millage vote is a resounding affirmation of our college’s value and contribution to the region and underscores the significance of accessible and high-quality education for all,” LMC President Trevor Kubatzke said in a written statement issued after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
He said the community has supported the main operational millage for LMC since 1963.
In Berrien County’s 58 precincts within LMC’s voting district, the millage request was approved 10,997-5,726. Voters in Van Buren County’s six precincts in the LMC district passed the millage by a vote of 1,436-510; and in Allegan County’s Casco Township it passed by a vote of 217-92.
“The renewed millage will enable Lake Michigan College to continue its vital mission of providing students with affordable and educational opportunities, serving as an essential hub for cultural enrichment and community engagement, and fostering local workforce development,” Kubatzke said.
The LMC president thanked Kinexus Group, the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber and the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors for their endorsements.
Kubatzke also thanked the voters who turned out to support the millage request.
“Your support strengthens our resolve to provide educational pathways that empower people and communities to thrive through education, innovation and experiences,” he said.
Kubatzke said the millage provides 25 percent of LMC’s operational funds so the college can offer programs like Early/Middle College and dual enrollment for high school students, which saves families thousands of dollars on tuition every year.
The millage will generate an estimated $9.47 million in 2024.
A mill is a dollar of tax for every $1,000 of taxable value of a property, which is half the actual assessed value. So the owner of a $200,000 property with a state equalized valuation of $100,000 will pay about $88 a year for the 0.8804-mill levy.