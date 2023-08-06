BENTON TOWNSHIP — Voters in Berrien and Van Buren counties are being asked to approve a millage renewal to continue to fund Lake Michigan College’s training programs.
If approved, the millage would be capped at 0.8804 mill for 20 years, through 2043. The proposal is on the ballot for the primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 8. LMC officials stressed the millage is a renewal, not an increase.
“This is not a tax increase. It is a renewal. In fact, this millage would freeze the current tax rate through 2043,” Lake Michigan College President Trevor Kubatzke said Wednesday. “We are simply seeking to renew our main operational millage that the community has supported since 1963.”
Kubatzke said studies have shown more than 70 percent of jobs in Michigan require some training after high school. However, just 40 percent of Berrien County residents and 32 percent of Van Buren County residents of working age have pursued education or training after high school.
“I don’t think it is an exaggeration to state that the millage renewal is critical. It provides 25 percent of our operational funds so we can offer innovative programs like Early/Middle College and Dual Enrollment for high school students, which saves families thousands of dollars on tuition every year,” Kubatzke said. “If this millage isn’t renewed, it will have a tremendous impact on the programs we offer now and in the future. A loss of that much of our operational budget would be felt in every program and service at the college.”
Kubatzke said studies have shown that job training, retraining and education leads to higher incomes, successful business and a better quality of life.
“We continually work with community partners to adapt to ever-changing needs in the workforce with associate degrees, certificate programs, apprenticeships, and accelerated training programs to help our students and community thrive,” he said. “Renewal of this millage helps LMC continue to offer people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”
If approved, the millage would generate an estimated $9.47 million in 2024.
A mill is a dollar of tax for every $1,000 of taxable value of a property, which is half the actual assessed value. The owner of a $200,000 property with a state equalized valuation of $100,000 pays about $88 a year for the 0.8804 levy.
“This is a renewal of critical funding that the community has previously voted to support,” Kubatzke said. “This millage allows LMC to respond to the needs of community partners and employers by offering innovative programs such as workforce development and our new police academy.”
According to campaign materials, an independent study by the research firm Lightcast puts the positive social/economic impact of LMC at $426 million a year.
For more information about the millage proposal, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/millage.