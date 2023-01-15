BENTON HARBOR — Voters will be asked on May 2 to approve a tax renewal to help fund Lake Michigan College.
The LMC Board of Trustees earlier this month unanimously voted to place the millage proposal on the ballot.
The proposal would renew the current millage for Lake Michigan College, which expires with the 2023 tax levy, for another 20 years. The current millage generates nearly 30 percent of LMC’s total operational budget, the college reported.
“This is a renewal of critical funding that the community has previously voted to support,” Lake Michigan College President Trevor Kubatzke said. “It is important to note that we are not seeking any tax increase. This proposal would freeze the LMC tax rate for district residents for the next 20 years.”
The election will be held for voters who live in the Lake Michigan College district.
A millage is the rate at which property taxes are levied on real estate or other property. The millage rate is the number of dollars of tax assessed for each $1,000 of a property’s taxable valuation. A mill is one-thousandth of a dollar or one-tenth of a cent. LMC’s renewal proposal is for 0.8804 of a mill. That would cost the owner of a home with $100,000 taxable valuation $88 a year.
“Lake Michigan College has a demonstrated 76-year history of financial accountability, responsibility, and commitment to the community,” LMC Board Chair John Grover said. “The college continues to provide outstanding training and education to all community residents while maintaining an affordable tuition rate.
“LMC offers more than 75 accredited academic programs with small class sizes taught by accomplished and knowledgeable faculty,” he continued. “Nearly 400 high school students are enrolled in our Early College Program. Many of our in-district students qualify for free tuition through the LMC Promise. Plus, LMC offers community destinations such as the Fab Lab and LMC Mendel Center, the largest performing arts center in the region. The millage renewal is important to continuing the impact LMC has on our students, employers, the local economy, and the community.”
For more information, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/millage or contact Al Pscholka, LMC executive director, community and governmental relations, at apscholka@lakemichigan college.edu or 861-3092.