Heavy rainfall and snowmelt have helped lead to rising water levels on Lake Michigan.
At the beginning of April the lake-wide level of Lake Michigan-Huron is 4.3 inches above average, according to the latest update from the International Lake Superior Board of Control which regu-lates water flow to por- tions of the upper Great Lakes.
The good news is that the lake levels on Lake Michigan-Huron are 5.5 inches below their level from last year in April.
However, depending on the weather and water supply conditions, Lake Michigan-Huron is expected to continue its seasonal rise this month and may rise by as much as 7.9 inches.