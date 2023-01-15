The good news for lakeshore home owners is that Lake Michigan's water level dropped in December. The bad news is that the level still remains higher than average for this time of year.
That news comes from International Lake Superior Board which manages the St. Marys River and regulates outflow from Lake Superior into Lake Michigan-Huron.
According to the board's latest report, water levels on Lake Michigan-Huron declined 2.8 inches from November to December, while the seasonal long-term average decline for December is 2 inches.
At the beginning of January, the lake-wide level of Lake Michigan-Huron is 3.9 inches above average, but 9.1 inches below the level of a year ago.
The board's outlook is for lake-wide average water levels on Lake Michigan-Huron to continue declining throughout the winter months. Depending on the weather and water supply conditions, Lake Michigan-Huron may decline by as much as 2.8 inches in the next month, or could rise by as much as 1.6 inches.