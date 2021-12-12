Winds gusting between 40-50 miles per hour whipped up the waves on Lake Michigan on Monday, Dec. 6. Waves crashed against both of South Haven’s lighthouses – the historic red beacon on the South Pier and the green and white pier head light on the North Pier. Sheryl Kaptur, a photographer from South Haven, captured the waves in action. Weather for the start of this week will feel milder in the South Haven area, with temperatures hovering in the high 40s and low 50s, according to the National Weather Service.