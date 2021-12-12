After dealing with record-high water levels in 2020 and higher-than-normal water levels this year, lakeshore communities have received good news.
Thanks to drier-than-average weather and water supply conditions, Lake Michigan-Huron water levels declined more than average for the month of November.
Weather and water-supply conditions on Lake Michigan-Huron were well-below average for the month of November, according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control, which oversees water levels on Lake Superior and the Lake Michigan-Huron basin.
The board reports that water levels in the Lake Michigan-Huron basin declined 5.1 inches in November, compared to the average historical decline of 2 inches in November.
Although the water level on Lake Michigan-Huron remains 13.4 inches above average, it is 17.7 inches below the last year and 23.6 inches below the record level set in 1986.
Water levels are expected to decline further this month. Depending on the weather and water supply conditions in December, Lake Michigan-Huronwater levels could decline by as much as 5.1 inches.