BENTON HARBOR — Southwest Michigan talent development and employment successes were among those celebrated by state leaders at the Michigan Works Association Impact Awards this week.
Local lawmakers and statewide talent development officials gathered, virtually and in-person, on March 24 to recognize Spectrum Health Lakeland, Dr. Lowell Hamel, Dr. Lynn Todman, Lake Michigan College, and Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, for establishing three registered apprenticeships in clinical health care roles focused on recruitment from underrepresented populations, a news release stated. The Impact Awards hosted by Michigan Works Association, recognize the economic development success being achieved in communities across Michigan. During the event, local lawmakers present tributes to dozens of honorees from across the state.
In 2021, they established three registered apprenticeships in clinical health care roles which sought to employ underrepresented populations in the surrounding areas.
The three programs are for medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and phlebotomists.
“We have appreciated the knowledge, suppor, and expertise that Michigan Works has provided in launching three apprenticeship programs,” said Dr. Lowell Hamel, COO, Spectrum Health Lakelandm, in a news release. “They have been a true partner in this new adventure as we grow these opportunities for our organization and community.”
Their need for these programs stems from an ongoing talent shortage, along with the desire to narrow the health inequities experienced in employee demographics and access to health care.
“The Health Sciences team members at Lake Michigan College were super excited to partner with Michigan Works for an apprenticeship offering with Spectrum Health Lakeland,” said Marla Clark, dean of health sciences at Lake Michigan College, in a prepared statement. “Rick, Erin, and the rest of the team at Michigan Works jumped right in and shared their knowledge of an apprenticeship and all the particulars to getting one started. They continue to provide great support and are a strong partner to work with, which is certainly a benefit for us and this community.”