SAUGATUCK — Drivers headed to loved ones’ homes for the Thanksgiving holiday will want to take note that lane closures and traffic shifts for bridge work are scheduled to remain in place through mid-December on northbound and southbound Interstate 196 over the Kalamazoo River.
The bridge work is part of a significant upgrade of Interstate-196 and US 31 in the Saugatuck and Holland areas that has been going on for the past two years.
As part of the ongoing bridge work, northbound I-196 traffic is being crossed over to the southbound side of the highway and both directions of the highway are being separated by concrete barrier wall.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $3.8 million to improve the northbound I-196 bridge over the Kalamazoo River near Douglas and Saugatuck in Allegan County. Work includes approach replacement, deck repairs, substructure improvements, painting, and barrier wall reinforcements. Improvements to the southbound I-196 bridge were completed last year.