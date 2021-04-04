The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties continues to grow.
Over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, March 27-29, Berrien County recorded 118 new COVID-19 cases. The county had recorded 84 new cases last weekend, and 71 new cases the weekend before that.
No new deaths were recorded over the three days, and 47 recoveries were added.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County was at about 941 active COVID-19 cases as of March 29. That’s up from 763 last Monday and 620 the Monday before that. Active cases in the county haven’t been above 900 since Feb. 13.
COVID hospitalizations also continued to rise at Spectrum Health Lakeland. The hospital reported having 21 COVID-positive patients admitted on Saturday, March 27, and 22 on Sunday and Monday, March 28-29. Last Monday, March 22, the hospital had eight COVID patients admitted.
Van Buren County recorded a COVID-19 death over the weekend of March 27-28, bringing the county’s death toll to 88. No new deaths were recorded in Cass County.
Van Buren County recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases over the three days, while Cass County recorded 44.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties administered nearly 6,000 doses of vaccine over March 26-28. The previous weekend, the counties had only given about 4,100 doses over the three days, and the weekend before, about 3,700 doses.
As of Sunday, March 28, Berrien County providers had tallied 65,088 doses of vaccine, with 23,560 of those being second doses.
Van Buren County providers had given 30,954 doses, with 10,348 of those being second doses.
Cass County providers had given 12,016 doses, with 3,732 of those being second doses.
State reports
The state on Monday, March 29, reported three recent COVID-19 outbreaks at area schools. Outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
Watervliet High School had four recent student cases, Buchanan High School had two recent student cases, and Countryside Academy had two recent cases in their upper elementary.
The outbreak reported two weeks ago at Lakeshore Middle School grew from two to 11 students, according to the state report.
No recent outbreaks were reported at any Cass or Van Buren county schools.
Also on Monday, March 29, the state reported no new COVID-19 cases in residents of long-term care facilities in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties. This is one of the only weeks since the state started reporting the data that no recent resident cases have been reported in all three counties.
Two recent resident deaths were reported in Van Buren County, and six recent staff cases were reported in all three counties.