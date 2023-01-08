PAW PAW — A Lawrence man will face second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men over the New Year’s Eve holiday.
Christopher Toppenberg, 62, was arraigned Wednesday in 7th District Court in Paw Paw on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm, according to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jim Charon.
Judge Michael McKay set Toppenberg’s bond at $1.5 million cash/surety. His next day in court will be for a preliminary examination, which is scheduled for Jan. 17.
The charges stem from a small New Year’s Eve celebration that occurred Dec. 31 in the 57000 block of 60th Street in Lawrence Township. As midnight approached, Toppenberg allegedly began firing a gun multiple times. Fireworks were being ignited as well, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said the shots fired by Toppenberg hit Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, Calif., who died at the scene from a wound to his head. David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township, was also struck several times in his back. He was taken by an ambulance to a hospital where he later died from his wounds.
Sheriff’s deputies initially arrested Toppenberg for two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death. However, when presenting the report to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office for its review, the prosecutor’s office revised the charges to second-degree murder.
If convicted, Toppenberg could face up to life in prison. In Michigan, a person convicted of second-degree murder can also seek parole after 15 years.