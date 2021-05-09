PAW PAW — A Lawton man suffered injuries late Tuesday evening after his vehicle left the roadway, severed a utility pole and struck the side of a home, leaving a large hole in its exterior wall.
The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 37000 block of Paw Paw Road in Paw Paw Township, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. Deputies reported that the homeowner called 911 and told dispatchers someone had smashed into their home and that smoke was coming from the vehicle.
Deputies stated the 29-year-old man had lost control of the vehicle while driving along a curve in the roadway. The vehicle then hit a utility pole in the yard and then the home, whose foundation and exterior wall was damaged from the impact.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was then taken to Bronson Lakeview Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The homeowners were not injured.
Midwest Energy and Communications cut power from the downed line and worked on replacing the destroyed utility pole. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation, however, is ongoing.
The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Paw Paw Police Department, Van Buren Emergency Services, Paw Paw Fire Department and Paw Paw Quick Response.