The Michigan Maritime Museum will conclude its Steamship Lecture Series by focusing on the transport of tourists and goods to and from Chicago and Southwest Michigan during the early 20th century.
“Crossing the Inland Sea: Sailing from the Windy City to St. Joseph and South Haven” will be presented at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 at the museum’s new Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven.
Bob Myers, director of History Programming for the Historical Society of Michigan, will lead the lecture.
“Bob is a great asset to Michigan history and a wealth of knowledge about the steamship industry in this area,” said Patti Montgomery-Reinert, executive director of the Maritime Museum.
During the upcoming lecture, Myers will discuss the role passenger and cargo steamships played on Lake Michigan. Great Lakes shipping companies, including the Goodrich lines, billed their service across Lake Michigan as “The Dustless Way to Happy Land,” in reference to the emergence of automobiles traveling dusty, dirt roads during the early 20th century.
Steamships carried perishable cargoes of fruit from Southwest Michigan orchards to Chicago markets, along with tourists from Chicago who wanted to vacation in lakeshore communities that included South Haven, St. Joseph and Benton Harbor.
The lecture complements the museum’s new exhibit, “Full Steam Ahead,” which chronicles the early 20th century era of steamship travel on Lake Michigan.
The lecture is free to museum members and $10 for non-members.