LEE TOWNSHIP — A Lee Township woman suffered serious injuries after her vehicle crashed and landed upside down into a deep drainage ditch.
Allegan County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Kyle Baker said first responders were dispatched at 8:04 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, regarding a vehicle, upended and partially submerged in a drainage ditch at 58th Street and 106th Avenue in Lee Township.
Allegan County deputies arrived first and entered the waist-deep water where they forced entry into the vehicle. A deputy, in charge of covering Lee Township, entered the vehicle and removed the 52-year-old woman. After getting her up the steep embankment, she was taken by Life EMS to a neighboring hospital.
Deputies and Lee Township Fire Department responders conducted another search to confirm there were no additional victims in the ditch.
“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the citizen who also entered the water and provided assistance to the driver prior to deputies arriving on scene,” Baker said.