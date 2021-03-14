Few small towns in America have been home to one Medal of Honor recipient, let alone three.
South Haven has the distinction of being one of those towns.
The lives of the three local recipients of the U.S. military’s highest honor for bravery in the face of combat – the late Civil War veteran William H. Wilcox, Korean War veteran Duane E. Dewey and Vietnam veteran James McCloughan – will be honored in a special ceremony at the South Haven American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave.
The ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m., March 25, a day designated as National Medal of Honor Day. March 25th marks the date in 1863 when the first Medal of Honor was presented during the Civil War.
McCloughan will be the guest speaker for the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on the Legion’s bluff that overlooks the city’s harbor and Lake Michigan. The ceremony will end with the traditional seven-rifle volley and refreshments afterwards.
McCloughan is South Haven’s latest Medal of Honor recipient. He received the Medal in 2017 from President Donald Trump in a ceremony in Washington D.C.
McCloughan was an Army medic during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill on May 13-15, 1969. Under heavy fire, he saved the lives of 10 fellow platoon members.
Dewey received his Medal of Honor in 1953 from President Dwight Eisenhower after nearly losing his life in 1952 after jumping on a grenade to save fellow Marines during the Korean War.
The third Medal of Honor recipient, Wilcox, earned his Medal of Honor for heroic actions he undertook while serving as a sergeant in the 9th New Hampshire Infantry during one of the bloodiest conflicts of the Civil War – the Battle of Spotsylvania, Pa., in 1864, where 29,000 Confederate and Union soldiers died.
Several other events are scheduled at the American Legion Post 49 this month.
The legion plans to celebrate the 102nd birthday of the formation of the American Legion at noon, March 15 with a short ceremony on the bluff followed by refreshments afterwards.
On St. Patrick’s Day, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 49 plans to prepare a corned beef and cabbage dinner as a fundraiser to benefit homeless veterans. The dinner will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 17 and can be eaten onsite or by calling 767-4073 to place a take-out order. The dinner is $9 per person.