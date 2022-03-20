While the eyes of the nation remain focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, veterans throughout the country will be setting aside one day later this month to remember the servicemen and women who died a half-century ago in another deadly conflict – the Vietnam War.
Three of those servicemen were from South Haven. Robert S. Mueller, Fred Arthur Nelson and Richard Martin Schnake, died between the years of 1967-1969 while serving their tour of duty.
They will be remembered Tuesday, March 29, at the American Legion post in South Haven as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day when veterans throughout America will honor the 58,220 members of the United States military who died during the 21-year conflict.
Of those casualties, 2,655 came from Michigan. Their names line the 26-foot-wide Vietnam Memorial Wall located inside American Legion Post 49.
“We’re one of the very few veterans organizations to have a wall of this kind,” said John Barkley, vice commander for Post 49.
The Legion received the 14-panel, V-shaped wall from the Holland American Legion five years ago, refurbished it, and dedicated it during a ceremony in 2017 led by Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan of South Haven, a highly decorated soldier who also served during the Vietnam War as a medic in the U.S. Army.
The March 29th ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Legion, 129 Michigan Ave., will mark the second time the Legion has held a special event to showcase its Vietnam War Veterans Memorial Wall and to honor the soldiers who lost their lives during the war.
“We are hoping that friends and relatives of the fallen will attend to ensure their loved ones are honored and remembered,” Barkley said. “We plan to feature a special Vietnam Memorial 21 gun salute and a Memorial Service followed by guided tours of the wall.”
The tour will feature a short video introduction of the Memorial Wall, review of the wall with the the names of the 2,655 Michigan service members who died in the Vietnam conflict, an explanation of how to use an indexed reference book to locate a service member’s name on the wall, and talks with local veterans.
This if the first year the Legion will be holding a formal ceremony on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Legion members decided to do so because of the dwindling number of Vietnam veterans who are still alive.
“Of the 2,709,918 Americans who served in Vietnam, less than 850,000 were estimated to be alive in 2018 and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 530 Vietnam veterans die every day,” Barkley said.
SH veteran remembers his classmates who gave all
Glenn Higgs, a Vietnam war veteran from South Haven, who served with the U.S. Marines, remembers the three South Haven servicemen who died in Vietnam.
Robert Mueller was the first casualty of the war from South Haven. On Sept. 21, 1967, while serving as a Marines private in the Quang Tri area near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Vietnam, he was killed by enemy fire. He had been slightly injured two days earlier after being hit by flying shrapnel in the hand, according to an article in the South Haven Tribune. Returning to duty Sept. 21, he was then fatally hit in the stomach by shrapnel during heavy fighting in the same area.
“I knew them from school,” Higgs said. “Bob (Mueller) was the first to die in 1967. I was at Ray’s Standard when the funeral procession passed. It was a long one.”
A year later, after joining the U.S. Marines, Higgs almost became a victim of the war himself when both of his legs were blown off in October of 1968 during the Tet Offensive. He went through a lengthy, painful recovery process and now wears prosthetics.
After being discharged from the service in early 1969 and recuperating at home, another former classmate, Fred Nelson, came to visit Higgs just before being sent to Vietnam.
“We sat down and discussed it,” Higgs recalled. A lance corporal with the Marine Corps, Nelson was on leave briefly and came home to visit his wife and 2-year-old daughter, who were living in Bangor at the time. “He asked, ‘what should I expect?’” Higgs said. “I said, ‘don’t volunteer to do anything, just do as you’re told.’”
Sadly, shortly after arriving in Vietnam, Nelson, who served as a gunner on a helicopter, was killed in November of 1969 when the aircraft’s engine exploded, causing the vehicle to crash into the sea and sink, according to an article in the South Haven Tribune published shortly after Nelson’s death.
“The chopper he was on had engine problems,” Higgs said. “They thought they had things fixed and went out, but got over the sea and down it went.”
South Haven serviceman Richard Schnake, who had been serving as a first lieutenant with the U.S. Army in the Binh Long province near Cambodia, had died five months earlier while at an artillery firing position. The unit was directing fire at enemy forces when an artillery shell detonated prematurely, killing Schnake, who was due to be discharged a month later from his tour of duty.
“In his last letter he said it was probably going to be his last letter,” Schnake’s father, John, said in a newspaper interview, in reference to his son expecting to come home soon from Vietnam.