People walking into Clementine’s restaurant these days for a bite to eat will probably notice a number of framed photographs in the historic building’s waiting area.
At first glance, restaurant patrons may not recognize the buildings and homes located close to South Haven’s downtown, but if they look closer they just may, and if they correctly guess all the landmarks, they may win one of the restaurant’s signature 12-inch stack of homemade onion rings.
It’s all part of St. Basil art teacher Patti McCall’s goal of immersing her students into creating art about the community and then displaying the students’ artwork for area residents to view.
“I like kids’ artwork to be seen in places where people don’t always see their artwork,” McCall said.
A year ago, McCall’s art students and Maple Grove Elementary School staff collaborated with Al-Van Humane Society to have students create artistic images of cats and dogs at the shelter, in the hope of creating an exhibit, along with verbage about each pet that would hopefully lead to more pet adoptions.
This year, McCall collaborated with Clementine’s Restaurant to display student artwork as part of an art unit about architecture.
“Architecture is an art form that is sometimes overlooked in art instruction,” McCall said.
To gain students’ interest in taking pictures of local architecture in and around South Haven’s downtown, McCall spiced up the lesson a bit by including a second segment in which students would be able to use computer graphic software programs to enhance the photos into artistic displays.
She also invited South Haven architect Brian Peterson to spend time explaining about different architectural elements utilized in the construction and decorative elements of buildings and homes in and around South Haven’s downtown.
“The students walked around town this past fall taking photos. They then spent a couple of months editing the photos with the software programs,” McCall said.
The result is artistic renderings of landmark aspects of buildings that people often take for granted – the barber pole at Comb’s Barbershop, the decorative wrought-iron gates at the historic Church of the Epiphany, the decorative light fixture on the South Haven post office and the attractive Asylum Bed and Breakfast that once served as South Haven’s first hospital. Students also took photos of newer architectural elements, including the decorative bicycle-shaped racks downtown and decorative elements on display in the new South Haven Community Garden on Huron Street.
Since the framed artwork has been on display at Clementine’s for the past week, patrons and restaurant workers have been busy examining the enhanced photos to correctly identity each building or architectural element. Those who guess all of the landmarks and architectural elements correctly will be entered in a drawing to win a large stack of onion rings.
Clementine’s employee Carol Klock was intrigued with the display soon after its installation. “I’ve lived in South Haven my whole life,” said Klock who correctly named all of the architectural landmarks displays. She said she liked the photographic renderings of the Church of the Epiphany church best.
“My grandparents went to the Episcopal church,” she commented.
The artwork will be on display for the next two weeks.