Students interested in a career in nursing now have the option to fast-track their prerequisite coursework with the launch of Lake Michigan College’s Accelerated Pre-Nursing Pathway.
The seven-week courses designed for pre-nursing students include Anatomy and Physiology, Mathematics, Chemistry, English, and Psychology classes.
The Accelerated Pre-Nursing Pathway classes are held in small, closely-knit groups known as “cohorts.” Classmates remain with their cohort throughout the program, encouraging students to build solid relationships with their classmates and instructors.
“Taking seven-week classes offers a more intensive focus, providing significant learning advantages for some students,” LMC’s Natural Sciences, Exercise Science & Wellness Department Chair John Beck said. “Having a cohort of students also develops a sense of community, which benefits learning.”
Students interested in the Accelerated Pre-Nursing Pathway should have a strong work ethic, academic preparedness, a solid foundation in the sciences, and excellent time management skills. Students are strongly encouraged to have a minimum of a 3.0 high school or college GPA.
Classes are generally scheduled in the morning four days a week, with the option for specialized tutoring on Friday morning. Students should speak to an academic advisor to determine if the Accelerated Pre-Nursing Program is right for them or email questions to advisor@lakemichigancollege.edu.
Classes begin Sept. 5. To apply to Lake Michigan College, visit lake michigancollege.edu/ admissions.
For more information about the Accelerated Pre-Nursing Program, email LMC Natural Sciences, Exercise Science & Wellness Department Chair John Beck at jbeck@lakemichigancollege.edu, call 269-695-2986 or visit lakemichigancollege.edu/academics/health-sciences/accelerated-pre-nursing.