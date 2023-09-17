BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has named Dr. David Krueger its new Dean of Career and Workforce Education.
Krueger, who most recently served as the Dean of the College of Technical Sciences at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, Montana, brings more than 35 years of higher education and industry experience to LMC. In his new role, Krueger will lead LMC’s career and technical training programs, overseeing Wine & Viticulture Technology, Manufacturing, Computer Information Systems, Business and Culinary departments, as well as LMC’s Apprenticeship program.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. David Krueger as the new Dean of Career and Workforce Education,” LMC Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Ken Flowers said. “With his proven dedication to fostering innovation in career and technical education and passion for equipping students with the skills needed for success in the ever-evolving professional landscape, we are confident that Dr. Krueger will lead the college’s efforts in preparing the workforce of tomorrow.”
Krueger began his career as a high school agriculture teacher and career and technical education (CTE) professional in Idaho before moving to Michigan in 1991. He earned his doctorate in Agriculture and Extension Education at Michigan State University and spent 13 years as an assistant and associate professor in the university’s AEE department. He spent 5 years as the Dean of the College of Applied Technology at Baker College in Flint, Michigan. He most recently served as the Dean of the College of Technical Sciences at Montana State University-Northern.
“My wife Rosanne and I are happy to be back in Michigan, and I am excited for the opportunity to join Lake Michigan College,” Krueger said. “My goal is to advance the existing career and technical programs to meet the needs of the ever-changing skilled workforce landscape and create more non-traditional career pathways for individuals in Southwest Michigan.”