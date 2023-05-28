A South Haven resident dedicated to helping students achieve success as they begin their college education has been presented with the 2023 Education and Service Award from the Rotary Club of South Haven.
Keri McGarr, the Campus Support Specialist and Coordinator for Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, received the award recently during the Rotary Club’s annual scholarship fundraiser dinner.
The award recognizes a South Haven resident in the education field who exemplifies the attributes of quality teaching, mentoring and community involvement. The South Haven Rotary contributes a $500 grant to the South Haven Public Schools Foundation in honor of the Educator of the Year recipient.
“Keri is a phenomenal teacher outside the traditional classroom setting,” wrote Jeremey Burleson, associate dean, Regional Campuses and Select Academic Programs for Lake Michigan College. “She has an ability to recognize the needs and opportunities facing students and helps them navigate their way around obstacles and into the academic program and classes they will need in order to succeed.
Keri has recognized how the disruptions in college programs and students’ lives due to the COVID pandemic have created additional needs to help new and returning students successfully complete the admissions and registration processes, find additional sources of financial aid, connect with community organizations for childcare, transportation or other needs, find tutors, and ensure they have the technology, equipment and internet access to function in an on-line or virtual learning environment. In addition to their academic needs, Keri and the team at LMC’s South Haven campus have implemented a food pantry for students with temporary nutrition needs and host a monthly “food day” to bring students, staff and faculty together to help rebuild the collegial atmosphere that was diminished during the COVID restrictions.
In addition to all that she does to help the students, Keri is often the face of LMC to the community working with stakeholders community organizations guiding and teaching them about facility ideas, possibilities for classroom use, and the availability of the community conference rooms. Keri goes above and beyond to make sure the groups using the LMC facility do not encounter access, technology or facility issues and is always there, before and after events, to support the organization hosting the event.
As her Associate Dean, Jeremey Burleson, noted “…Keri goes far beyond her job description to help people become LMC students and then to connect them to the support resources they need to complete their education. When it comes to teaching the community about the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, Keri McGarr is the ‘go-to’ person.
When asked, what gives you joy in your role, Keri was quick to answer “Helping the students succeed, to reach their goals. Many are taking these classes to get their first jobs or to receive a promotion and increase in salary in their existing jobs. We are helping these students overcome obstacles to make big improvements in their lives.”
Keri has been at LMC for 14 years. She and her husband Terry are native Michiganders, moving to South Haven in 1991 from Florence, South Carolina. Keri is a graduate of Kalamazoo Valley Community College with an AAS in Information technology. They have two married children Carly (Ricardo) Cervantes and Michael (Ashley) McGarr. Keri is an active member of the First Congregational Church and volunteers regularly to help maintain the gardens at the church. She has also served as a volunteer on the Christian Education Board and the Memorial Committee Board at the church.