BENTON HARBOR. – Lake Michigan College's Visual & Performing Arts Department plans to present its fall instrumental concert, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Mendel Center Hanson Theatre, 2755 E.Napier Ave.
The concert will include a mix of jazz, pop, rock and chamber music.
Groups performing include the LMC Jazz Band directed by Dr. Robert Lunn, LMC Rock/Pop Ensemble directed by Don Savoie and Instrumental Chamber Ensemble directed by Dr. Abigail Koo. Each group is comprised of LMC students and community members
LMC Jazz Band will play a collection of classic jazz numbers including “Freddie Freeloader,” “My Favorite Things” and “Road Song.” LMC Jazz Band focuses its repertoire on classical jazz styles, big band/swing era music, and the occasional rock arrangement.
LMC Pop/Rock Ensemble will time travel through radio favorites as they feature Aurelia Davis on vocals during the '60s classic “Me and Bobby McGee” written by Kris Kristofferson and originally performed by Janis Joplin. They will also explore the fabled grunge era of rock with the Alice in Chains classic “Rooster” with Andy Lunn on lead vocals and guitar.
Instrumental Chamber Ensemble is a unique instrumentation of winds and strings. Musical arrangements are focused on classical string quartet selections that have been arranged to accommodate the instrumentation. Pieces planned for the fall concert are “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Gabriel’s Oboe.”
Admission is free and open to the public. For more information about the LMC Visual and Performing Arts department and performances, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/arts, email mmccaffrey@lakemichigancollege.edu, or call 269-927-8876.