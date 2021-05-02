BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College graduates celebrated this year’s commencement ceremony in-person, although not in the traditional way.
Because of COVID-19, last year’s graduates had to celebrate virtually, but on Saturday, May 1, the 74th and 73rd graduating classes participated in a combination drive-in/drive-thru ceremony in the parking lot behind the Hanson Technology Center on the college’s Benton Harbor campus.
Graduates and their guests watched both live presenters and pre-recorded segments from their vehicles. Large screens were set up for easy viewing, and sound was broadcast over FM radio. The event was also broadcast live on LMC’s YouTube channel.
After the ceremony, graduates were guided through a diploma pickup line where names were announced, and photos taken.
Graduates follow:
Associate degrees
Bangor: Sarah Elizabeth Hicks, Honors; Hannah Rochelle Jaco, Honors; Olivia Shannon Moore; Jenelle Paige Ross, High Honors; Hailee Lynn Stone, Honors; Alicia Jane Watkins, Honors; Brandon Thomas Westbrooks, Honors.
Covert: Erica Morales-Alejandre
Fennville: Jordan Xavier Hogans; Adriana Gisselle Almanza; Kayla Nichole Brown, Honors; Madison Lynn Dalton, Honors; Jamiha Lucas Kammeraad, Honors; Parker Skye Machan, High Honors; Marcus Ray Martinez; Brandon Scott McAllister, Honors; Jan Manuel Serrato
Grand Junction: Debbie F Brassard
Lawrence: Macy Dabicci; Abby Leigh Matheny, High Honors; Ethan Frank Payment; Cassandra Tule, Honors
Pullman: Ayla Renee Borden
South Haven: Danielle Marie Buhrfiend; Alexandra Marie Fester; April Ann Filbrandt, Honors; German Gonzalez; Austin Anthony Norman, Honors; Andrea Rayas; Bianca Rays Patricia Rayas; Ryan Vincent Ruppert; Kyla Jane Toney, High Honors; Melanie Marie Ulen; Emily Danielle Watson, Honors; Stephanie Lynn Wines; Jeremy Charles Zimmerman; Jose Arnoldo Zuniga
Advanced Certificate
South Haven: Eric Duane Burgoyne
Certificate of Achievement
South Haven: Emily Danielle Watson