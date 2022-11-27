BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College will host manufacturing companies looking for employees and manufacturing job seekers at its Manufacturing Career Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Hanson Technology Center on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
Southwest Michigan employers in the manufacturing sector will have the opportunity to meet area job seekers and LMC manufacturing students who are finishing their skilled training.
LMC manufacturing students currently learning manufacturing production, machine tool technology, CDL, welding, and skilled trades technology will be in attendance.
The public can learn about job opportunities and training information. Those seeking employment should bring copies of their current resume and be prepared to share their work experience.
High school juniors and seniors interested in a career in manufacturing and their parents are also encouraged to attend.
Space is limited to 20 businesses. Companies interested in participating should contact Barbara Craig, LMC’s Director, Career Services and Alumni Engagement, at 269-927-8147 or craig@lakemichigancollege.edu.