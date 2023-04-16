BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College along with co-sponsors Michigan Works and the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, will hold a Manufacturing Career Fair on Tuesday, April 18, and a General Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19, at Lake Michigan College’s Benton Harbor Campus.
The Manufacturing Career Fair is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Hanson Technology Center. The General Career Fair takes place from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in Grand Upton Hall of LMC’s Mendel Center.
The events, open to students and the community, are designed to connect employers to workforce talent and job seekers to future careers, internships, and opportunities in various fields.
“Southwest Michigan has opportunities in so many business sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, education, and more,” said LMC’s Career Development Coordinator Kathi Szabo. “Holding these career fairs at LMC brings these opportunities directly to our students and community members, while employers can interview candidates in private, designated areas.”
Employers participating in the Manufacturing Career Fair include Midwest Die Corp., Niles Precision Company, Dura Mold, Techniplas LLC, JR Automation, Beaudoin Electrical Construction, Inc., New Products, Pratt Intermodal Chassis, Grotnes, Vail Rubber Works, Inc., Modineer, Eagle Technologies, Griffin Tool, Maximum Mold Group, Champlain Specialty Metals (CSM), and C&S Machining.
Employers participating in the General Career Fair include Colby Event Services LLC, All-Phase Electric Supply, 1st Source Bank, Beacon Specialized Living, Goshen Health, State Farm, Pratt Intermodal Chassis, Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, LECO, Bronson Healthcare Group, Royalton Manor, LG Energy Solution, Refresco Beverages Inc., Golden Shore AFC Home, Corewell Health, Journeyman Distillery LLC, Tri-County Head Start, New Products Corporation, and CK Catering.
“Local businesses often tell us that one of the biggest challenges they face is finding employees to meet their growing needs,” said Arthur Havlicek, president and CEO of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber. “Through these career fairs, we can help make a connection to address those needs while providing potential employees with their next career. Having community partners such as Lake Michigan College and Michigan Works helps us all create a strong, healthy, and prosperous Southwest Michigan where business thrives, talent resides, and quality of life continues to be second to none.”
“We know that the number one challenge for employers in Southwest Michigan and around the country right now is finding skilled talent,” said Ian Gordon, vice president of Workforce at Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. “We’re excited to partner with Lake Michigan College and the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber to bring another hiring event to our region with a focus on filling that gap.”
For more information, email careerservices@lake michigancollege.edu or call 269-6596.