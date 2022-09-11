BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College plans to host College Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in Grand Upton Hall at LMC’s Mendel Center on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
High school students and their parents are invited to attend the free event to meet with representatives from LMC and more than 50 other colleges and universities. Adult students who are returning to college or attending college for the first time and transferring students also are encouraged to attend.
“We are excited to host our first in-person College Night since 2019,” LMC’s Director, Admissions and Recruitment Caroline Tubbs said. “We know that researching and visiting prospective colleges and universities can be time-consuming. Whether you are a current LMC student looking to transfer to a four-year university or a high school student starting to explore your options, this event is designed to help you make an informed choice on the right college for you.”
Among the schools scheduled to attend are Andrews University, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Grand Valley State, Indiana University South Bend, Michigan State, Northern Michigan, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Valparaiso, Western Michigan, and many more. Representatives from U.S. military branches, and resource organizations such as MiLEAP and MI Student Aid also will be available.
LMC staff will offer financial aid sessions at 6:30 and 7 p.m. during the event. Attendees can learn about financial aid options and tips on completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2023-2024 academic year.
To sign-up or for a complete list of attending schools, visit lakemichigan college.edu/college night. For questions or more information, call 269-927-8626 or email admissions@lake michigancollege.edu.