BENTON HARBOR —Lake Michigan College is hosting open house events where students, families, and friends can speak with faculty and staff about academic programs and student resources at all three of its campuses.
LMC’s open houses are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on the Niles Campus, 1905 Foundation Drive; 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.; and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on the South Haven Campus, 125 Veterans Blvd.
“We will have LMC faculty and staff at all three open houses because we know how important it is for prospective students to get their questions answered and hear directly from us what it means to be a Red Hawk,” LMC’s Interim Director, Admissions and Recruitment Sara Skinner said.
Programs that will be represented include Computer Information Systems/Geospatial Information Systems, Criminal Justice, Natural Sciences, Exercise Science/Wellness, Music, Sociology, Business Administration, Pharmacy Technician, Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting, Nursing, Hospitality Management, Art, and Communication.
There will be sessions on financial aid as well as tours. Participants also can learn about admissions, well-being and accessibility, the Educational Opportunity Center, athletics, housing, student life, and Michigan Reconnect.
For the most up-to-date list of program participants and information sessions, visit the registration link below.
Students interested in attending college during the 2023 Spring semester or the 2023-24 academic year are particularly encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is also encouraged but not required. To register, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/openhouse.
For more information, call or text LMC Admissions at 269-927-8626 or email admissions@lakemichigan college.edu.