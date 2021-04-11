BENTON HARBOR — While the pandemic has prevented Lake Michigan College’s Visual & Performing Arts Department from physically taking the stage, students and faculty in the music and theatre programs continue to bustle with creative ways to explore their crafts.
A culmination of that work, along with a series of panels and workshops with professional musicians, actors and directors, is presented virtually during LMC’s Music Week, April 12-18, and LMC’s Theatre Week, April 19-25. Events, which take place at 7 p.m. each night via Zoom, include student performances as well as interactive presentations from professionals such as composer and conductor Brian Balmages, singer-songwriter Phoebe Ryan, director Jonathan Berry and actor and Benton Harbor native Ernie Hudson.
“This is a chance to showcase the work that our students have been doing all year, as well as give future students and the community a peek behind the curtain at what our programs are all about,” LMC’s Visual & Performing Arts Department Chair Kris Zook said.
All events are free and open to the public.
LMC’s Music Week
Brian Balmages, 7 p.m. Monday, April 12. This session is an interactive talkback with award-winning composer and conductor Brian Balmages, whose music has been performed worldwide, including world premieres at renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.
Meet The Techies, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Members of the sound, lighting and running crew for artists such as Arianna Grande, U2, Cher, The Jonas Brothers and Bruce Springsteen discuss their experiences and journeys in the arts.
Phoebe Ryan, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. This session is an interactive talkback with singer-songwriter Phoebe Ryan, who signed with Columbia Records in 2015 – the same year she released her debut EP, “Mine.” As a songwriter, she has written for artists such as Britney Spears, Oh Honey, Zara Larsson, Melanie Martinez, and Bea Miller.
Careers in Music, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Join LMC music faculty members Rob Lunn and Kris Zook in an open discussion of music careers beyond performing and teaching as well as their earning potential, necessary training, and more. This session is designed for high school or college students and parents of students interested in a music career.
Rock/Pop Band & New Music Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. LMC Rocks! Tune in for a virtual concert of classic to contemporary music from the rock and pop genres performed by our students under the direction of Donald Savoie, and original works from LMC’s recording studio, created by our Music Production Technology students.
Jazz Band & Tailwinds Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. LMC Jazz Band and students from the wind ensemble, the Tailwinds, present their work in both ensemble and solo selections. This production is under the direction of Rob Lunn and Danny Lopez.
Choir & Vocal Music Concert, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Join in for a virtual showcase of vocal solos and ensembles that span various styles and genres, from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to Billy Joel. The LMC Concert Choir and SoundWaves are under the direction of Kris Zook.
LMC’s Theatre Week
Professional Actors Panel, 7 p.m. Monday, April 19. Professional theater actors Caroline Neff, Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel and several others will talk about their experiences as performers, share tips on how to “make it” as an actor, and answer questions.
Performance Workshop, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Learn performance techniques from professional director and acting teacher Jonathan Berry in this crash course workshop, followed by a Q&A about his work at Steppenwolf and the Chicago theater community.
Professional Playwrights Panel, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Learn what it takes to create a compelling script from award-winning industry professionals Lisa D’Amour, Terry Guest, Michael Herman and Olivia Lilley. Additional topics include how to get your script produced, work with directors and actors, and copyright a work.
Ernie Hudson, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Join actor and Benton Harbor native Ernie Hudson, perhaps best known for his role as Winston in the original “Ghostbusters” franchise, who will talk about his long and storied career.
Digital Theatre Short Plays, 7 p.m. Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25. Throughout the academic year, students and community members in the LMC Theatre Program have collaborated with professional playwrights Terry Guest, Michael Herman, and Olivia Lilley to devise new theater works. Three original digital short plays, For Those Who Can Stand In Crowds Again by Herman; Monsters, Ghosts,or Kings by Guest; and Memorial by Lilley, will be streamed. After each viewing, cast, crew, directors and audience can share their thoughts and convene for talkbacks via Zoom.
To register for individual events or for more information about LMC’s Music and Theatre Weeks, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/perf-arts. For questions, email Mindy McCaffrey at mmccaffrey@lakemichigan college.edu.