BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College’s Admissions Department will host a free information night on Michigan Reconnect, a state program that helps cover tuition costs for students who are age 25 and older, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Room 1304 in the Todd Center on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
The one-hour event includes a presentation from Michigan Reconnect representative Kylie Schultz and an opportunity for new and returning students to ask questions.
Michigan Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship program that covers tuition costs of eligible students to attend community college to complete an associate degree or a Pell-eligible skill certificate program. To be eligible, students must be a Michigan resident age 25 or older with a high school diploma or equivalent who has not yet completed their college degree.
“Reconnect offers a tremendous opportunity for anyone with dreams of a college education or a chance at a better job opportunity,” LMC Vice President of Student Affairs Nygil Likely said. “Employers continue to seek highly skilled workers, and through Reconnect, we can not only help individuals and families pursue their dreams but help our region build a modern workforce.”
To register for the free information session and learn more about Michigan Reconnect, including eligibility requirements, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/reconnect.
Contact LMC Admissions with questions by email at admissions@lakemichigan college.edu or call/text 269-927-8626.